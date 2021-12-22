A gym in Borgo San Dalmazzo closed due to non-compliance with anti Covid regulations – Targatocn.it

The mayor of Borgo San Dalmazzo Gian Paolo Beretta signed, today, the ordinance that requires the suspension of all activities and the consequent closure of the STILE LIBERO gym, located in via Attilio Fontana, 34.

The provision is consequent to the request received by the manager of the Hygiene and Public Health Service of ASL CN1, following the “failure to comply with the

current legislation and in particular the Legislative Decree 23/07/2021 n. 105 “Urgent measures to deal with the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19 and for the safe exercise of social and economic activities”, that is of the Green Pass decree, by the gymnasium affected by the provision.

The mayor, as head of public health, signed the order as “The situation described involves, in addition to the violation of specific regulatory provisions, also the risk of significantly increasing the transmission of the infection, in a moment of resurgence of the pandemic in progress”.

The owner of the gym, before resuming the activity, must prepare a specific protocol for the management of accesses (starting from the control of the mandatory certifications), spaces, paths, methods of use and sanitation of materials and equipment by customers and employees or assimilated, plant management, ventilation of the premises, etc.

The activity can be resumed only after a positive evaluation of the protocol by the Hygiene and Public Health Service of the ASL CN1