A gym, two schools and a police headquarters in the future of the former Fantuzzi barracks

BELLUNO – In the former Fantuzzi barracks on one side there will be the security citadel which will house the Police Headquarters, on the other the Liceo Scientifico Galileo Galilei and another school not yet identified; in the middle, to act as a partition and to screen one from the other, a basement gym. This is the hypothesis that the Province of Belluno is working on to find a new and more suitable location at the Liceo Scientifico in via Gregorio XVI. The intentions of Palazzo Piloni were clarified during a meeting that the president Roberto Padrin and his collaborators had with the Institute Council – chaired by Stefania Bortoluzzi – of Galilei-Tiziano. In fact, it should be remembered, the school also includes the Tiziano Classical Lyceum whose headquarters are located in via Cavour, behind the station.



THE PROJECT

“A meeting requested of me by both the School Council and the Headmaster Andrea Pozzobon – specifies Padrin – with the aim of trying to understand what are the prospects that the provincial administration has towards this Institute whose structures appear inadequate to host such an address. important”. The Galilei headquarters is in fact housed in a structure born as a orphanage. The spaces, therefore, are very far from being adequate for a high school. And the same Headmaster Pozzobon in announcing the confrontation with the Province then held on Friday 11 February, had denounced how the spaces, especially the laboratory ones, are completely inadequate for an address such as that of the Scientific and in particular for the Scientific of Sciences Apply. The Institute includes the addresses of the Liceo Classico, that is, the history seat of Titian in via Cavour which, on the occasion of the February registrations, collected 23 new registrations; and precisely the scientific address of Galilei which registered 64 enrollments at the traditional scientific address (5 more than a year ago), 66 at the address of Applied Sciences (12 less if compared with the data of January last year . The total number of the Institute is therefore 153 new enrollments, distributed between Classical (23) and Scientific (130) with an overall negative balance of 15. A small contraction that Pozzobon attributed precisely to the inadequacy of the structure: “L The trend recorded leads me to think that an intervention on the structures of our school can no longer be postponed. The address of Applied Sciences needs large laboratories. “This is why intervening, or moving, is urgent.



SHARED LOCATION

And this is therefore a position that seems to be shared by President Padrin. Which says: “Our intention is to bring the school to Fantuzzi as part of the project that we are defining together with the Agenzia del Demanio and the Municipality of Belluno. The goal is to transform part of the Fantuzzi into a school building. The choice on which school to concentrate fell on Galilei, because objectively his seat is the one most in need “. But together with Titian in the now disused structures of the former Fantuzzi barracks, another school should also find a place on whose name Padrin nevertheless does not hesitate to avoid feeding expectations. «By March we will have the feasibility study: only then will we be able to quantify the amount of the necessary works. We will apply for the gymnasium as part of the Pnrr and in particular we intend to draw on the announcement reserved for canteens, gyms and nursery schools “. A project that if it goes smoothly could see its conclusion within three to five years. And at that point the Province could sell the building and the area now occupied by Galilei to be used for a private building project. Soon, as soon as the feasibility project is ready, another meeting is planned between Galilei-Tiziano and the Province.