A gymnasium for fencing in Piediripa, but there are tensions on sport in the majority

MACERATA – The sports facilities cause a split within the center-right that was openly manifested in the discussion of the project for Helvia Recina: several councilors do not like the role of paper passer of decisions already made. Soon a summit between the parties. And the councilor Pd Perticarari attacks: «An enormous expenditure of 4 million for the stadium. We need an adequate structure for disabled athletes ”

April 15, 2022 – 8:05 pm –

from Luca Patrassi

When we talk about product innovation we are not referring only to manufacturing companies. In Macerata, for some time now, the Parcaroli-led administration does not joke about sports facilities, even in the presence of a not exactly favorable situation with the sports hall too low to be able to host national competitions and also with the Helvia athletics track Recina also not approved.

If uproar, and several hundred comments, has sparked the news of the approval of a redevelopment project of Fontescodella which also includes the construction of a ski slope in recycled synthetic material, now comes the news that the municipal administration has approved the construction of a new gym in Piediripa for fencing and martial arts.

Operation, is written in the resolution, aimed at the revitalization of Piediripa and conditional on the approval of the project included in a tender that will be presented shortly, again to draw on the funds of the NRP. Fencing aside, the majority, however, is in a state of fibrillation over the issue of sports facilities and a meeting of the majority forces is announced immediately after Easter to clarify the situation.

Several members of the majority have already indicated that they do not like the lack of a relationship with the administration, in particular of finding themselves with decisions already taken and perhaps not shared.

Already in the City Council the disagreements had emerged during the discussion of the agenda presented by the opposition city councilor Alberto Cicarè who contested the four million project for the Helvia Recina stadium: doubts were raised by Pierfrancesco Castiglioni and Giordano Ripa while a request by the Northern League player Aldo Alessandrini for an eight-lane athletics track was taken into account.

Faced with this climate, the commissioner Riccardo Sacchi liquidated everything by saying that he considers the 4 million for Helvia Recina “one of the successes of this administration”. Cicarè had also contested, in a tender aimed at environmental sustainability, the cutting of the pines at the height of the North curve.

The municipal councilor of the Democratic Party is also controversial Andrea Perticarari: “A huge expense, just think that new systems for twenty thousand spectators cost about 15 million: in addition, it is a project calibrated only on football when the needs in the city are very different. In my opinion, there is no ideal model of stadium, there is a stadium designed, redeveloped for that city, for that site, it is unthinkable that the concept of the stadium, for example of Ancona, Ascoli or Bologna, is transportable to Macerata. This is because Macerata has its needs, Ancona has its needs, Ascoli and Bologna have their needs. A sports facility means aggregation, socialization, it means being able to allow all citizens, of any age, to use all its services … for example the Macerata area needs an adequate and equipped structure for the practice of sporting activity for disabled athletes. While one city may need a gymnasium, another may need a rehabilitation center or a museum inside the stadium. And in this case, only a precise analysis of the services that the city lacks can give adequate answers, while from what emerged in the Council it is the majority itself that is groping in the dark and not having clear ideas.

Another element totally absent from what was stated by the Executive is that of sustainability: the waterproofing of the steps would be only a patch to infiltrations if you do not proceed in parallel with the coverage of the same. And thanks to the many examples around Italy and Europe that cover could be used for the recovery of rainwater that would feed the irrigation of the turf of the field, while solar panels, placed on the cover, would make the Helvia Recina at least partially self-sufficient from an energy point of view when there are no major events going on. Indeed, there is sustainability but on the contrary because from what we learn we would see the pines cut in correspondence with the north curve ». Finally an attack on the alderman Riccardo Sacchi: “He said that the proposals for changes to the projects are made by the majority councilors or the council: at least respect the institution of the City Council.”

