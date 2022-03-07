A hacker group claims to have Mercado Libre’s code

If the implications that it could have are confirmed, it is one of the most serious that both Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago could be facing.

Free market could be suffering from one of the largest leaks to date. If confirmed, there could be thousands of people affected by scams and key violation.

As confirmed by the hacker group Lapsus$, which is behind the leaking of data from giants such as Samsung and Nvidia, they have the source code of the eCommerce giant available.

From Mercado Libre they will state that: “We have recently detected that part of the source code of Mercado Libre, Inc. has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and are conducting an exhaustive analysis”

Although the data of approximately 300,000 users (of almost 140 million unique active users) was accessed, so far – and according to an initial analysis – no evidence was found that these infrastructure systems have been compromised or that they have been compromised. obtained user passwords, account balances, investments, financial or payment card information.

“We are taking strict measures to prevent further incidents.” they pointed out

Cybercriminals are targeting Meli

Last week Samsung had confirmed a vulnerability in its system at the hands of the cybercrime group. The group Lapsus$ has claimed to have stolen internal information from Samsung, specifically, 190 GB of data that you have shared through a Telegram channel.

According to these cybercriminals, information about the biometric authentication systems or capabilities to bypass security systems of phones.

A fact that the South Korean company itself acknowledged in the statement shared by Bloomerg, in which it ensures that the data breach has not affected the personal information of workers or customers.

Cybersecurity, the great threat to Mercado Libre

After the confirmation of the attack on Samsung, the Lapsus$ group posted a survey on their Telegram channelwhere he consulted his followers on what his next leak should be, and offered them three alternatives:

The way the survey text is written suggests that the group already has access to that data. Many were surprised by the inclusion of a regional player among the possible targets; but beyond the undeniable size of Mercado Libre, it supports the theory that Lapsus$ is a criminal group of Brazilian origin.