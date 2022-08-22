A half-burnt raft with a Cuban police uniform arrives in Miami Beach

Miami – A partially burned raft with a Cuban police uniform arrived this Sunday, without occupants, to the sand of Miami Beach, the most emblematic beach in the state of Florida, which caused surprise among bathers who were in the area.

The Cuban journalist and filmmaker Manuel Zayaswitness to the arrival of the raft on the beach, spread through social networks photographs of the precarious boat, with signs of having suffered a major fire.

He said that the raft arrived in North Miami Beach, at 89th and Collins streets, and that they could distinguish some objects, among others, shoes, remains of food and an officer’s uniform of the National Revolutionary Police.

The practically intact uniform bore the number 39762 and was next to a whistle.

Zayas indicated that no human remains could be seen on the raft arrival at the popular Florida beach.

Bathers recorded the unusual situation with their phones.

Today’s arrival of the raft in Miami Beach coincides with the news that a total of 27 Cuban rafters were detained this weekend by US authorities in the Florida Keys, off the southern tip of that state in the southeastern United States.

The arrival of the 27 Cuban rafters took place on Saturday, specifically in landings in Cayo Largo and Cayos Marquesas.

The United States Coast Guard also disclosed that more than 200 Cuban rafters who arrived in several boats during the last week to the Florida coast were repatriated.

Coast Guard cutters Robert Yered and Pablo Valents repatriated a total of 203 Cubans after intercepting 14 vessels between last Tuesday and Thursday, off the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard has detained 4,440 Cubans on the Florida coast since October 1, 2021.