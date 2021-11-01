a half-naked woman gets out of the van. And the driver gets fired VIDEO

She comes out half naked from the back of Amazon van. Skimpy black dress and neckline in plain sight. The bizarre delivery, immortalized by a smartphone, cost the Amazon courier. The video quickly went viral and Jeff Bezos’ company did the driver of the van fired.

There special delivery was done directly inside the courier’s van, but the video uploaded on TikTok he collected, in a few hours, more than 11 million views and the Amazon employee was fired. In Florida a courier was fired after a video captured the scene of a woman stepping out of the back door of her Amazon truck and immediately went viral on social media.

The images date back to July 2019, but they were posted on TikTok a week ago, and have passed 11.2 million views. In the video, a young blonde, dressed in a black dress and flip flops, sneaks out of the door and goes on her way while making a call.

While neither the driver nor the woman have been identified, the company spokesperson told Fox News that the driver lost his job, as his behavior did not reflect the “high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is one violation of Amazon’s policy and the driver no longer delivers packages to customers, “he added.

