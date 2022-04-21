A ‘Harry Potter’ book leaves the list of books to mark the jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

Believe it or not a title of Harry Potter was delisted from the books to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Initially JK Rowling was included in this list with her first novel “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

Image taken from Instagram.

However, the title was removed when a group of experts who were voting reduced the list from 153 books to 70, according to The Times of London.

The title of the book appeared thanks to a public vote, but this apparently was not enough, because it was not among the books chosen for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

“There was a lot of discussion about JK Rowling, there were some very difficult decisions,” expressed one of the judges of the panel.

The list of these books was compiled by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency, who included titles of very famous authors and writers.

According to BBC Arts, excluding Rowling from the list had nothing to do with the controversial views that the writer has made known in recent years.

JK Rowling controversy

In June 2020 the author of the saga of Harry Potter caused controversy on social networks, after he made fun of an article that referred to menstruation, showing himself against the transgender community.

Back then Rowling said that transgender activism was “erasing the concept of sex”.

These comments not only made users go against him, but many actors were upset by this position.

For example, Daniel Radcliffeprotagonist of the Harry Potter films clarified that for him “trans women are women” and that he felt obliged to give his opinion on the matter despite the fact that no one had asked him.

Emma Watson also came to the defense and said the following: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Image taken from Instagram.

After this incident, many fans of the saga decided to stop following the author.

JK Rowling offers to donate up to a million pounds for orphans in Ukraine

Rowling didn’t mind being in the eye of the storm and a couple of weeks ago she said she wanted to make donations to help children trapped in orphanages in the Ukraine, promising to match those donations up to a million pounds, which is equivalent to $1.3 million.

The novelist retweeted an appeal from the Lumos Foundation, which she co-founded in 2005 and which currently raises funds to provide food, hygiene and medical supplies to those affected by the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

“I will personally match donations, up to £1 million,” promised JK Rowling, thanking donors in advance on Twitter.

Image taken from Instagram.

Lumos explains on his website that he works in the Zhytomyr region – west of the capital Kiev – an area where, before the Russian invasion, more than 1,500 children lived in orphanages.

Some 100,000 children live in institutions across Ukraine, the foundation says.

“The invasion of Russian forces means that there are now more children in danger,” warned Lumos, stating that he wanted to help minors displaced and traumatized by the conflict.