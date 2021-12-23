Tech

A Harry Potter MMO was canceled by EA who did not believe in its success – Nerd4.life

In the early 2000s there was a Harry Potter MMO under development at Electronic Arts, unveiled Kimberly Salze, who was director of product marketing for the American publisher, but the project was deleted because, apparently, EA he did not believe in success lasting series.

We don’t really know what it was, nor has a real title been defined for the project in question, but speaking of deleted games that remained imprinted on Salze throughout her career, during an interview with Original Gamer Life on YouTube, the ex of EA recalled this mysterious MMO based on Harry Potter.

The reporting period is also a bit vague, but Salze held the role of director of product marketing for EA between 2000 and 2003, therefore we can think that in those years the game was in development and was then canceled during processing.

On the reasons that led to the cancellation there is no clear information, but according to the ex-EA at the time the publisher was going through a somewhat delicate transition period and, in any case, did not believe that the Harry Potter intellectual property was successful enough to remain relevant for a long time.

Obviously, it was a tragic error of assessment on the part of Electronic Arts, given that Harry Potter still remains a brand of great appeal, as evidenced also by the great expectation that characterizes Hogwarts Legacy, of which practically nothing has been seen yet. it is already among the games with the most hype of the next period.

Perhaps the period was also a bit unripe for the launch of an MMO on such a franchise, considering that World of Warcraft also came out only in 2004, but the mystery remains as to what this project was and how things really went.

