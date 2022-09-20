a hateful shadow of Neymar hangs over Vinicius

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: Ferland Mendy approached by a great from Italy

If Vinicius Jr (22) has taken on a new dimension for a year and a half and is now one of the real big stars of the Real Madrid workforce, the Brazilian must now face the controversies inherent in his new exposure.

In the past, Vini’s tweets and his celebrations while dancing the samba could still seem sympathetic, now these – more numerous with the swelling statistics (5 goals, 3 assists in 9 games this season) – crystallize the annoyance of the opponents and observers… Including on the side of the most fervent defenders of Real Madrid.

Even Pedrerol, although pro Real, does not like today’s Vinicius

In the program El Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol again criticized the attitude of Vinicius Jr after the Madrid derby won 2-1 on the lawn of Atlético: “I have always defended Vinicius but I do not like him today today. He has to fix these things or he will be the second Neymar,” he explained.

In addition to a somewhat roomy attitude on the meadow, Vinicius is criticized for being a little too present on social networks after the matches. To take revenge on the Atlético fans who had insulted him, “Vini” notably retweeted certain messages making fun of the many defeats in the final of the Colchoneros against his Real Madrid…