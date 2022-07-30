A healthy diet after diagnosis of head and neck cancer may increase survival

MADRID, 28 (EUROPE PRESS)

Patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head or neck may be up to 93 percent less likely to die from any cause during the first three years after diagnosis if they eat a healthy diet, according to a study by experts from the University of Michigan (United States).

“We looked at six different diet quality indices and compared patient outcomes. The goal was to assess adherence to different eating patterns and explore how diet was related to cancer-specific and all-cause mortality,” Han experts said.

For the overall low-carb plan, the researchers used an index that scored patients’ diets from 0 to 30, with higher scores reflecting lower carbohydrate intake and higher amounts of fat and protein. For the versions of animal and vegetable origin, the percentages of fat and protein obtained from animal or vegetable sources were used in the scoring.

During the period studied, 93 patient deaths were reported from all causes, including 74 cancer-related deaths. “When we tested all of these indices, what we found was that only one of them, the AHEI-2010, had a very strong relationship with the outcome of all-cause mortality. Each 11-point increase in compliance with the AHEI-2010 was associated with a 60 percent decrease in patients’ risk of death,” the researchers explained.

Two of the low-carbohydrate diets showed modest effects on patient mortality rates. Higher scores on the overall and plant-based low-carb indices were associated with 59 percent and 71 percent decreases, respectively, in all-cause mortality, the researchers found. However, these findings did not reach the threshold of statistical significance.

“We have shown through the work we do in our lab that nutrition is intimately linked to several outcomes in head and neck cancers, not only mortality but also the symptoms that patients will experience. This is further evidence that we need to look at the nutrition as patients go through the treatment process and throughout the course of the disease,” the researchers concluded.