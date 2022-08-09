A healthy diet during lactation is capable of preventing metabolic alterations in offspring

from left to right Mariona Palou, Andreu Palou, Catalina A. Pomar, Catalina Picó, Pedro Castillo – Antoni Costa/UIB

Eating a healthy diet while breastfeeding normalize the lipid content in milk and prevent metabolic alterations in offspring. This has been confirmed by a recent study carried out by a team from the Obesity and Nutrition area of ​​the CIBER (CIBEROBN), in the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Nutrition and Biotechnology (Nutrigenomics, Biomarkers and Risk Assessment group, NuBE) of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and the Health Research Institute of the Balearic Islands (IdISBa), in collaboration with the Institute of Physiology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. The results have been published in the Molecular Nutrition & Food Research magazine.

Through this study, we sought to evaluate in an animal model if normalizing the maternal diet during lactation manages to prevent the harmful effects that the consumption of an obesogenic diet before and during pregnancy they exert on the ‘lipidome’ or lipidomic profile (the set of hundreds of lipids) in breast milk and the plasma of the offspring, discovering that it is possible to achieve it.

This new knowledge is relevant since, in addition to the existing evidence on the importance of the nutritional environment during fetal life for the correct growth and subsequent health of the offspring, it shows that restoring a healthier maternal diet during lactation may prevent, at least in part, metabolic disorders in offspring caused by poor diet and obesity during the prenatal stages.

Study Results

Previous intervention studies in animal models have shown that the intake of an obesogenic diet during the perinatal period affects the function of the mammary gland and, therefore, the composition of the milk, meaning that these alterations can “program the offspring” for a greater propensity to develop chronic pathologies in adulthood. In view of this, the researchers found it interesting to study possible intervention strategies during the lactation period to prevent just the adverse effects caused by an unbalanced maternal diet during pregnancy, or even prior to it.

For this, they carried out an analysis of the lipidomic profile to determine the alterations in said profile that could be potentially involved with the risk of the offspring developing diseases in later stages of life, also analyzing the lipid profile of the plasma of the offspring in the final stage. of lactation.

The results of this study showed that maternal consumption of an obesogenic diet throughout the perinatal period (specifically, from one month before pregnancy and during pregnancy and lactation) causes a notable change in the lipid composition of the milk and in the plasma of their offspring at an early age. Such alterations were largely reversed both in the milk of mothers who were given a standard (balanced) diet during lactation, and in the plasma of their offspring. The reversal of these changes has been related, at least in part, to the recovery of the expression levels of the hormone adiponectin in the mammary gland, as well as to the decrease in the expression of several proinflammatory factors.

The authors of the study led by Prof. Catalina Picó are now studying the extent to which these results (obtained in an animal model) can be extrapolated to humans. In any case, recommend extreme care in feeding during lactation, as a critical period in which it is possible to correct metabolic alterations in the offspring that may have been misprogrammed by previous periods of unhealthy eating or lifestyle.

Reference article: Pedro Castillo, Ondrej Kuda, Jan Kopecky, Catalina Amadora Pomar, Andreu Palou, Mariona Palou, Catalina Picó. Reverting to a healthy diet during lactation normalizes maternal milk lipid content of diet-induced obese rats and prevents early alterations in the plasma lipidome of the offspring.. Molecular Nutrition & Food Research DOI: 10.1002/mnfr.202200204

