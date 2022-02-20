A helicopter crashed into the sea near Miami Beach

This was the accident of a helicopter on the beach of Miami Beach 1:22

(CNN) — A helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Miami Beach on Saturday, according to a tweet Miami Beach Police.

Two passengers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said in the tweet. His conditions were described as “stable.” A third passenger was not injured in the crash, according to Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

“This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD [el Departamento de Policía de Miami Beach] received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10th Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” police said.

A video accompanying the tweet shows a helicopter crashing into the sea near an area populated by bathers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) responded to the scene and officials closed a two-block stretch of beach between 9th and 11th streets, police said.

The helicopter is a Robinson R44, according to an FAA statement obtained by CNN. The accident occurred under “unknown circumstances,” the FAA said.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide additional updates,” the statement read.