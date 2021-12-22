World

A helicopter crashes, the minister is saved by swimming 12 hours in the sea

Photo of James Reno James Reno55 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

They swam for about 12 hours to shore after their helicopter crashed.

It happened in the north-east of Madagascar: protagonist Serge Gelle, secretary of state for the police, and with him another survivor, according to local authorities.

On the other hand, the searches of the other two passengers who were with them on the aircraft, which crashed for reasons still to be clarified, are still in progress.

Gelle and the other passenger, a policeman, landed in the seaside town of Mahambo this morning, it seems after jumping out of the aircraft, said Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina, head of the port authority. In a video shared on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears exhausted in a lounge chair, still in his camouflage uniform.

“My time to die has not yet come,” said the general, adding that he is cold but not hurt.

Gelle, after serving in the police for 30 years, became minister in a cabinet reshuffle last August. The helicopter was taking him and others to inspect the site where a boat sank off the northeastern coast yesterday morning, killing at least 21 people and about 60 missing, according to the latest data today.

(Unioneonline / vl)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno55 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

USA, “secret unit of the government that deals with terrorism also investigates journalists”

1 week ago

Spain, blackout is feared on social media

November 8, 2021

Ethiopia, because Alberto Livoni, the Italian aid worker of a Salesian NGO, was arrested

November 12, 2021

The roots of Europe rot in the woods of the east

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button