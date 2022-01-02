“A hero” by Asghar Farhadi. If being honest it ends up becoming a trap – Corriere.it

from Paolo Mereghetti

Farhadi tells the contradictions of Iran through the story of a recluse

Blessed are the peoples who do not need heroes, wrote Brecht. Because if someone finds himself considered as such he does not know what can happen to him, he seems to want to gloss over Asghar Farhadi, that. to his latest film, awarded at Cannes with the Grand Prix of the jury and in the running for the Oscar for best foreign film, he wanted to give this title:

A hero

.

The person in question, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi, extraordinary with his beaten-dog air), is a Shiraz resident who in the first scene comes out of prison where he is serving a sentence for debt. He has a two-day leave in which he hopes to persuade his debtor Barham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw the indictment in exchange for restitution of part of the 150,000 tomans he owes him. He would do so with the gold coins that the woman he is in a semi-clandestine relationship with (Sahar Goldust) luckily found in an abandoned purse. But when he discovers that Barham does not want to drop the charge and that the gold coins are worth less than he thought, then he has a jolt of honesty: he wants to find whoever lost them to return them. Many signs hanging in the vicinity of the place of discovery obtain the result: a woman appears who, describing the bag perfectly, takes the coins back. No, because the act of honesty reaches the ears of the directors of the prison and then of a journalist and therefore of television. Thus Rahim becomes a “hero”. And his odyssey begins. That with the “Farhadi method” spreads like wildfire, involving relatives, neighbors and then the whole city.

Returned to film in his homeland after the parenthesis in Spain, the director rediscovers all the strength of his way of making cinema, each time widening his gaze a little more and “unmasking” the actions of men a little more. Because unlike Hollywood movies (see “the angel of flight 104” by Hero by chance, with its final acknowledgment …) here the truth will not only never really be revealed but perhaps nobody cares: the director cares about accompanying the viewer on a journey into the many contradictions of men, starting with those of Rahim.

But not only that, since everyone seems to pursue a second goal with their actions, starting with prison leaders who perhaps want to quickly make people forget what happens inside the prison to continue with the leaders of the charity that gives Rahim a diploma of merit just for a little self-advertising, with the TV he creates Audience-controlled “heroes” and then with the guardians of public morality (who doubt everything and everyone) and also with the daughter of Barham (the inflexible debt collector) who lost her dowry because of the money lent to Rahim, to end up with the protagonist himself forced to really play the “hero” in the face of money from a collection that perhaps can be of more use to others.

And at each step Farhadi delves into the contradictions of a country and a culture where formal relationships seem like a cloak that imprisons people and finds an echo and resonance in social networks, where the truth counts even less than the inferences and suppositions. Thus, by broadening the field of action, passing from the private to the public to the “political”, the film knows how to return that “spinning around” of the facts that media and social media dispose of their real roots to transform into something elusive and yet looming, which cannot be ignored. With his gray air, of one who always feels crushed by facts, Rahim is the champion of an Iran that tries to survive, ready to compromise, capable of reacting only in the face of the intransigent behavior of its debtor or to defend the dignity of the child. stutterer. And in a film with a very strong moral gaze it is perhaps he, little Siavash, the true “hero”, silent witness to a world where adults seem to be guided only by selfishness and things end up always dragging along the same way.