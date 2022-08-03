A hidden clause condemns Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United – Sport.fr

Wanting to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to stay with the Reds Devils until 2024. An extension clause puts him in a delicate position.

Present at a press conference, Erik ten Hag put a chill on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo by revealing the existence of a secret clause while the Portuguese agent, Jorge Mendes, tries to find him a new point of fall. He also took the opportunity to give his opinion on his situation. “He’s not for sale. I planned the season with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed: he also has an option for an additional season. So could Ronaldo stick around beyond this season? Yes “added the Mancunian coach.

A real thorn in the side of Cristiano Ronaldo and his entourage who seem bound hand and foot, dependent on future decisions made by Manchester United and its management. The latter have no obligation to part with him this summer and could block any desire to leave. A detail that seriously complicates the plans of the Portuguese star.