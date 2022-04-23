a hidden detail that few discovered is confirmed

The director of ‘The Batman’, Matt Reeves, has confirmed a detail that no one had noticed when watching the movie, which has broken records around the world. In this way, he has used social networks to confirm a detail that has to do with the mystery of Enigma.

This is a reference to Enigma (Paul Dano) that takes place in one of the first scenes of the film. And it seems that It was fixed from the start. Although viewers did not realize when watching the filmand it has not been until now when this has been confirmed.

It all started when a viewer, who watched the movie again, wrote on his Twitter account that he needed confirmation. In this way, the director of ‘The Batman’, He didn’t hesitate to answer him and give him the confirmation he was looking for.

Indeed, I can confirm. 100% https://t.co/bryYms9t0x — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) April 18, 2022

In response to a viewer who wrote on his Twitter account, the director of ‘The Batman’ confirmed that the villain of Paul Dano can be seen in a small lighted window in front of the Iceberg Room. This is a sequence that takes place at minute 31 of the film. And via Twitter, Matt Reeves confirmed that the mysterious figure that appears is Enigma.

This is a scene that in the film occurs just after Bruce Wayne’s first encounter with The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). In addition, what has surprised the most is a preview that takes place very soon, the biggest reveal of the final act, the high point of the movie ‘The Batman.’

It should be remembered that it is discovered much later that Enigma had always been waiting in a building that was in front of the lair of The Penguin and Carmine Falcone. A script twist that no one expected, and it turns out that He was there for the entire movie, from the first few seconds to the end.