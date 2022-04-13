A hidden Lakers weapon will return for next season

The Los Angeles Lakers begin to prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season and LeBron James already has one of the players he had praised at the beginning of the year.

If at the beginning of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) someone predicted that Los Angeles Lakers would be out of Playoffs and he wouldn’t even get into the Play-In, they’d call him crazy. But today that is a harsh reality for Angelenos.

The disappointing end of the season of the franchise is contrasted with the expectations that were at the beginning of it. In addition to veterans Russell Westbrookthe team had incorporated interesting young people who can complement the high age of the roster.

Kendrick Nunn, austin reaves, Malik Monk Y Mac McClung They are meant to help Lebron James next year. At least McClung already signed a two-way contract, Austin Reaves has one more year, but the other two are doubtful, and Nunn didn’t even make his season debut.

Kendrick Nunn one more year

In the interviews at the end of the campaign, Kendrick Nunn confirmed that he will exercise the player option that his contract had and will stay with the Lakers one more year. After a year plagued by injuries that kept him out of the game, the 26-year-old said it was an easy decision.

“I just love his competitive nature… So I love what he brings to our club.”, LeBron had said after a preseason game. Now the former point guard Miami Heat he’ll have a second chance to prove James right.