A high-fiber diet reduces the risk of developing senile dementia

There are many reasons for including fiber in your diet. One of them is that it might reduce the risk of developing senile dementia in the aging phase. One study talks about it.

The reasons to include fiber in your diet.

Fruits, vegetables or whole grains take care of health of your gut. They also help check your weight and they offer cardiovascular benefits such as lowering levels glucose and cholesterol in the blood, which results in a lower risk of disease cardiac.

A total of 3,739 participants have tried out a diet with more consumption of fiberat the beginning of the experiment they were aged between 40 and 64 years and were followed from 1990 until 2020.

The collected data was divided into 4 groupsbased on consumption of fiber in the diet. This revealed that those who they took on more fiber they had a lower risk to develop dementia. The study also found a difference in the type of fiber.

There fiber it is classified in two ways: Insolublewhich does not dissolve in water and helps remove food through the digestive system favoring its regularity. There solublewhich dissolves, it turns into a kind of gel which helps lower glucose levels and blood cholesterol.

The researchers concluded that the bond between fiber intake And dementia it was more pronounced for le soluble fibers.

Correlation between fiber and dementia

You may not know, but the intestine is known as the “Second brain”. Well, it has neurons (more than the spine) as well acts independently from the central nervous system.

“One possibility is that the soluble fiber adjust the composition of the intestinal bacteria. This composition can affect the neuroinflammationwhich plays a role in the onset of dementia, ”said Professor Kazumasa Yamagishilead author of the study.

It is also possible that the dietary fiber reduce other risk factors for dementia, such as body weightblood pressure, the levels of lipids and glucose.

