A hijacking, accidents and three disasters: the airline with a bad past

The plane crash of the Boeing 737 flying from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21, 2022 has rekindled the spotlight on the company China Eastern Airlines. Which, for various reasons, has found itself at the center of international news from 1989 to today, due to various events that have involved their flights. In one case it was a hijacking, in two accidents with no deaths and at most minor injuries, in three cases of a plane crash that has gone down in history.

The hijacking of April 24, 1989

The first famous news case involving the China Eastern Airlines company relates to a hijacking occurred on April 24, 1989 on the domestic flight from Ningbo to Xiamen in China operated by a Xian Yunshuji Y-7 aircraft.

The incident caused only one victim, namely the hijacker. Who had embarked with a dagger and the dynamite in his backpack, stabbing a flight attendant and trying to hijack the plane to Taiwan. The aircraft was taken to Fuzhou instead: once there the man detonated dynamite, causing his own death and injuring two passengers.

The incident of August 15, 1989

It was the first major accident that tragically involved the Chinese company. Operated by an Antonov An-24Rv from Shanghai to Nanchang Xiangtang in China, it caused the death of 40 lives, including 6 among the members of thecrew in its entirety. Only 6 people survived.

The accident occurred in the phase of take off: the right engine of the aircraft suddenly lost power, for unknown reasons, and the aircraft crashed into a river, just 240m from the runway.

The accident of April 6, 1993

1993 was a annus horribilis for China Eastern Airlines. On April 6, an airliner, a McDonnell-Douglas Md11 from Shanghai to Los Angeles, took off China Eastern 583, had this accident during the route, causing the death of two people among the passengers (who were 235 in total, plus the crew members who were 20). Dead and wounded apparently did not use the seat restraint system. The two deceased were among the 60 seriously injured who were immediately taken to hospital by rescuers.

During the cruise, Flight 583 encountered an involuntary deployment of wing gills in the leading edge: violent oscillations ensued, as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. The captain managed to regain command, stabilizing the plane and taking it to the Sheyma base in Alaska. The toll, in addition to the two deaths, was 149 injured among the passengers and 7 among the crew members.

The problem was due to a manufacturing defectwhich was followed by a lack of specific training for autopilot.

The accident of October 26, 1993

Subsequently in 1993, there was the incident of China Eastern Airlines 5398a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-82, which was operating the domestic flight from Shenzhen-Huangtian to Fuzhou Yixu.

The accident occurred during the landing phase, causing the death of 2 people among the passengers.

There was a alignment problem, corrected by the pilot subsequently forced into a forced landing, which took place 1983 meters from the start of the runway. The aircraft broke into three parts, and stopped its “run” in a body of water 385 meters from the airstrip.

The incident of September 10, 1998

A flight with an accident and fortunately no deaths the internal one operated by China Eastern Airlines 586, a McDonnell Douglas Md-11, from Shanghai to Beijing. The accident occurred during the emergency landing phase, because the front landing gear did not retract properly. Basically, the aircraft never arrived in Beijing, but returned to Shanghai after more than three hours of flight: the landing took place with the landing gear retracted. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries: 6 among the passengers and 3 among the flight attendants.

The incident of November 21, 2004

On the other hand, the accident of RegionalJet B-3072 operated by China Yunnan Airlines, a China Eastern affiliate. Operated by a Canadair Cl-600-2B19 that was supposed to fly from Baotou to Shanghai, the disaster resulted in the deaths of 6 crew members, 47 passengers and even two people on the ground.

The accident was linked to the intense cold of those days: the aircraft had been parked at night and had not been “defrosted”. So the aerodynamic characteristics some wings, severely tested by the cold of the night, had been severely degraded.

Shortly after departure the plane entered stallThe inability of the pilots to take control led to a crash into the frozen lake in Nanhai Park, two kilometers as the crow flies from the departure airport. But not before hitting the ticket office of the park, killing two of the employees present.

The incident of June 7, 2013

Another plane crash fortunately without casualties for China Eastern. This is the Mu2947, which flew from Huai’an-Lianshui to Shanghai in an Embraer Erj-145Li. The accident occurred during the landing phase, while the aircraft suffered serious damage on the left side and minor damage on the nose gear.

After the ominous event, the manufacturers carried out tests on the front wheel steering manifold assembly and the electrohydraulic servo valve, uncovering some debris of foreign objects in an area that usually affects the operation of a plumbing door.