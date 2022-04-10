a hilarious crime comedy with Will Arnett and special guests forced to improvise

The Netflix algorithm releases so fast that one gets lost depending on what interesting proposals unless you are really attentive. Y ‘Murderville’ maybe it doesn’t fit the model of proposal that one is really attentive to, unless you are a big fan of Will Arnett (which, by the way, we should all be). But nothing happens, because we are here to tell you that yes, that it is cool, and that you can air it on Netflix in approximately 3 hours.

Hunt the killer however you can

The premise is simple. Arnett plays a downtrodden, trauma-ridden homicide detective who must investigate a series of somewhat crazy murders accompanied by a special guest. The peculiarity is that this guest is the only one in the entire series that does not have the script, and he must improvise before the different balls that are thrown at him in the episode.

Arnett and the guest question a series of suspects and inspect the crime scene, and at the end of the episode it is the last one who must rule who is the murderer. He is a proposal that invites the viewer to participatesince he can also try to discover the murderer with the clues that are revealed (well, that is to say, it is not an interactive proposal where you give your answer), so it is not convenient to be with the mobile in your hand while you are watching .

They are not complicated puzzles, but they are fun, with well-resolved gags in between and with a very dedicated Arnett to his role. The formula, yes, is destined to be irregular, since not all the guests lend themselves equally well to the improvisation format -as is the case of the footballer marshawn lynch, poor-. But when the guest gives ball, gives for hilarious chapters. Conan O’Brian, Sharon Stone either ken jeong they are the best examples of what Murderville gives of itself in its best moments.

‘Murderville’: improvisation sitcom and something else

His presentation is that of a multi-camera sitcom and very focused on improvisation, although the scripts are well polished enough for there to be something more than the joke. The murder of a former partner of Arnett’s (Jennifer Aniston) is a small subplot that ends up having more relevance than expected, bringing the project closer to the police procedural of a lifetime. There is clearly a lot of thought behind the proposal.

Its six episodes, about half an hour each, are fresh and fun enough to be able to do a marathon without ending up exhausted. It is a good idea so well executed that it manages to enter itself without effort. So you have no excuse not to put it on your to-do list right now, because it will fix your week for sure.