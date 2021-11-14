“A historic agreement on climate is reached, it is a turning point”

At COP26, which ended overnight in Glasgow, a “truly historic” climate agreement was reached, the kind of turning point the world needed to see. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a press conference, claiming that the summit has put “the world in the right direction” in the fight against climate change, the goal of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees “. has been maintained “.

Read also

Johnson stressed that “for the first time a conference has issued a mandate to reduce the use of coal”. “The conference – said the British Prime Minister – marked the end of coal, it rang the death knell for energy produced with coal”.

The British premier, while speaking of a “historic” result, nevertheless admits that the conclusions are “tinged with disappointment” regarding the replacement of the term ‘elimination’ with ‘reduction’ of coal. But, he stresses, “we can pressure, we can coax, encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they don’t want to do … in the end the decision is theirs … unfortunately it is the nature of diplomacy”.