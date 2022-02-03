A historic Rotterdam bridge will be dismantled to allow Jeff Bezos’ superyacht to pass

A historic bridge in the city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, will be partially dismantled to allow the passage of the superyacht of Jeff Bezos, billionaire entrepreneur and founder of Amazon. The government of Rotterdam, quoted by local media, said that the request for the intervention was made by Oceanco, the naval company that is building Bezos’ yacht in Alblasserdam, east of the city: temporarily removing the central part of the bridge is the only way to allow the big yacht to reach the sea.

The bridge is called Koningshavenbrug and is known to residents as De Hef. It was opened in 1927 to connect Rotterdam to Breda via the railway line and was partially rebuilt in 1940, following a bombing by the Nazis during the Second World War; it allows the passage of boats up to 40 meters high and even if it has not been used since 1993 it is considered a city monument.

The decision to dismantle it, albeit on a temporary basis, has provoked great criticism from historians and groups of residents, who in the past had opposed its demolition.

A spokesman for the mayor of Rotterdam said Bezos will pay the costs for the intervention and added that after the bridge’s central section is removed, the structure will be reassembled. The works should take about a week.

Bezos is 57 years old and is one of the richest people in the world: he is the founder of Amazon and the CEO of the space company Blue Origin, thanks to which he reached Space last July with a much anticipated and much anticipated media launch. the world. His yacht is called Y721 and costs 430 million euros; she is 127 meters long, has three trees and should be ready by this year.

