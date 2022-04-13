A HIT SHOT – An unknown who is stealing the show in MLB

One of the impact players in the first week of activity in MLB has been a virtual unknown named Steven Kwan. 5’9”, 170 pound outfielder who has entered the record books with an amazing start for the Cleveland Guardians.

Through Tuesday, he was 10-for-15 with seven walks in his first five games, hitting .667/.750/.933. The left-handed hitter had a streak of 76 plate appearances without strikeouts dating back to September of last year. But the most incredible fact is that Kwan had not fanned after seeing 115 major league pitches, the longest streak in the start of a player’s career since 2000, when data began to accumulate on that statistic.

It’s a display of the qualities that could keep Kwan in the majors for a while: control of the strike zone and extraordinary hand-eye coordination. The kid, aware that he’s not a power hitter, makes contact constantly and doesn’t chase pitches out of the zone.

He has also shown the ability to make adjustments. In 2021, he began lifting his right leg more before swinging and taking advantage of pulling opportunities. Result: His home runs jumped from three in 2019 to 12 last year, when he played just 77 games and hit .328/.407/.527 between AA and AAA.

But the physicality and style of play suggest a hitter who will live near the top of the lineup, projecting no more than 12-15 homers. His knack for putting the ball in play and being in circulation frequently, combined with slightly above-average speed will be the defining virtues of his future.

The Asian-blooded player can cover enough ground to be a competent left fielder with enough speed to power center field.

In a sport where power hitting is emphasized, Kwan is the kind of player who will have to make the most of his physical tools and prove himself every day.

But what he has done in his first opportunity is a demonstration that he has the potential to be a competent MLB player.