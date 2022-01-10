A hitman on the dark web to scare ex / convict: he offered bitcoin for work

The GUP of Rome sentenced to two years and 8 months, in shortened rite, a 40-year-old Lombard who had tried to contact a hitman on the dark web to scare his ex. The man, accused of aggravated stalking and already under house arrest on April 7, had hired an intermediary to scarring ex-girlfriend with acid and forcing her into a wheelchair. The 40-year-old had offered 10 thousand euros in bitcoin, to be delivered in four installments, but the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, thanks also to the contribution of Europol, managed to intervene in time.

SUPERENALOTTO WINNING NUMBERS / Extractions of today 10 January 2022

The investigation was conducted by the prosecutor Daniela Cento and coordinated by the prosecutor Michele Prestipino. The prosecution had asked for a sentence of 4 and a half years. According to what emerged, the 40-year-old wanted to take revenge with his ex-girlfriend, a Roman, who had broken off their relationship which lasted over 2 years. The man, who did not give himself peace for the end of love, had given precise instructions to the hitman to carry out the revenge. Everything, according to the plans studied in every minimum detail by the man, had to “look like a robbery”.

Bob Saget died / Mystery on the causes, Jim Carrey: “He had a big heart”

MURDERER ON THE DARK WEB PRE SCRIPT EX, THE CONTACT

According to what emerged from the investigation, the 40-year-old, through the anonymous Tor network, had contacted a group called ‘Assassins’, offering the sum of money in bitcoin, to be delivered in 4 payments. Through an intermediary, the man had managed to recruit a hitman to whom he had given instructions. To the alleged intermediary contacted on the ‘dark web’ and convinced of remaining anonymous, the man “through the use of the nickname ‘kijomu’ – wrote the investigating judge in the arrest order – asked an interlocutor to paralyze a girl and disfigure her face with acid.

Sandra Zampa vs Francesco Borgonovo / “I feel like I’m in the film Don’t look up …”

“Her back broken to leave her paralyzed and acid in I to disfigure her. Tomorrow I will load the bitcoins on my wallet … I want her to remain paralyzed from the back down and go in a wheelchair and you have to throw acid in her face without catching her eyes “the words of the man reported in the order of the investigating judge who has arrest ordered. “I harbored a deep anger towards my ex-girlfriend, which is why I thought I would leave an indelible mark on her body,” the man told investigators.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED