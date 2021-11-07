a Hollywood star takes the field to defend Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf

With the expression cancel culture, we mean that form of modern ostracism for which a public and entertainment personality, such as an actor, becomes the object of such protests as to be expelled from social and work environments. A phenomenon that in recent years has affected numerous celebrities of the caliber of Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf.

All three share indignation and protest following allegations of physical and verbal abuse. The story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is perhaps the best known and led to the actor’s departure from the franchise Fantastic Beasts; on Armie Hammer accusations of rape and even cannibalism have rained down; finally the actor of Transformers has been accused of sexual abuse since FKA Twigs.

Hollywood seems to have sidelined them and their name has become minefield, but there is a star who has come out in their (partial) defense. Dakota Johnson, face symbol of the saga of 50 shades of Grey, in fact said she was sad about their fate during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ve never experienced any of this from them, first hand. Working with them was great. I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I’m also sad for people who need help and can’t get it in time. Sad for anyone who has been hurt or harmed. […] I think there is definitely an over-correction process going on. There is a way for the pendulum to stay in the middle “

The actress then continues:

“The way in which the Studios have been managed so far is now behind us. There is still an old-fashioned mentality about what films should be, who should make them, how much people should be paid, what diversity and equality mean. Sometimes the old course has to give way to the new in order to advance. But yeah, cancel culture is a damn bad party, I hate that term“

What do you think? Do you agree with Dakota Johnson and her opinion on the cancel culture that affected Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf and many others? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic – Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images – Rich Fury / Getty Images

Source: THR

