“A horrible crime”: 93-year-old Puerto Rican woman in Orlando was murdered by her son-in-law on her birthday

A 93-year-old Puerto Rican woman identified as Dolores Padilla-Marrero was brutally murdered by a man who was her son-in-law in Orlando, Florida, authorities said.

At a press conference yesterday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina reported that Javier Rosado Martínez, 54, was jailed after being charged with first-degree murder.

After his first court hearing, a judge ordered that he be held without bail, while Mina does not rule out that the accused faces the death penalty.

According to the investigation, Rosado Martínez murdered Padilla Marrero on Sunday night, shortly after he celebrated his birthday.

“This is a tragic and egregious case, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Mina said, Orlando’s WESH2 channel reported.

The events occurred inside the woman’s home, located in an independent living apartment complex.

In trying to establish a motive, the authorities indicated that a daughter of the victim and Rosado Martínez had lived in the apartment with Padilla Marrero until the old woman asked the man to leave last January because he allegedly used drugs and had an alcohol addiction. .

At the press conference it was reported that the victim’s body was found in his room, lying on the floor, naked, with a towel covering his torso and a pillow covering his face.

For his part, Sergeant Joe Covelli indicated that, according to the autopsy Padilla Marrero died of strangulation, strong trauma to his torso and it was determined to be a homicide.

Covelli said they are thankful that they resolved the case quickly. for the good of the family. “This is a horrible crime. To be 93 years old, to lead a lifetime and for this to end like this… We all have parents and grandparents and this is not how their lives should end, “he said.

To relate the crime to Rosado Martínez, the bailiff pointed out that witnesses and security cameras show that the accused entered the housing complex on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in the bed they found a garment that belonged to Rosado Martínez and a key to the housing complex was found in the place where the man was arrested.

According to the bailiff, her family described her as a devout Catholic woman who was kind and liked to help others. She had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is survived by a son and three daughters.