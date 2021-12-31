a horrible death – Libero Quotidiano





The manager of the stars, Angela Kukawski, she was found dead in her car in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Arrested on charges of murder and torture her boyfriend, Jason Barker. The professional represented, among others, also the note Kardashian family, very popular in the United States and around the world. The 55 year old – as reconstructed by TgCom24 – had disappeared on December 22 last.





The details that emerge from the case are gruesome: they have been found on the woman’s body signs of strangulation and wounds from a blunt weapon. Meanwhile, the Kardashians have already expressed their condolences: “Angela was really the best. He took care of each of us and made impossible things happen – they told the Cnn -. We will miss him very much and send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. “



Videos on this topic

According to the first information leaked by investigators, Barker would have tortured and killed his partner in their home in Sherman Oaks, then – after putting the corpse in the car – he would drive to Simi Valley and then leave the vehicle there. The man is due to appear in court on January 12. Another American star customer of Kukawski, the singer, also commented on the incident Nicki Minaj: “The hardest working, most reliable and sweetest person I have ever met. You didn’t deserve this Angela, I am heartbroken for your children. “



