“A horrible manipulation”, the dirty game against Queen Elizabeth – Libero Quotidiano

“Disrespect and hurt the Queen”: Donald Trump pointed the finger at Meghan Markle during an interview with the former UKIP leader Nigel Farage. The interview will be broadcast on the British network GB News today at 7pm. “I think she was very disrespectful to the Queen, who is a great woman, a historical person,” he continued. The former president of the United States – as reported by the Daily Mail, quoted by Dagospia – accused the Duchess of Sussex of having “horribly manipulated” her husband Harry, to the point of ruining the relationship with his family.

Also, according to Trump, the Markle would have been “inappropriate” when he used the royal title to meddle in American politics. In this regard, he referred, for example, to when the Duchess wrote a letter on Sussex letterhead to ask Congress to address issues such as paternity leave. During the interview, the former president also spoke about his successor, the dem Joe Biden. And also about Black Lives Matter and the migrant crisis.

Not a few criticisms reserved for the British premier Boris Johnson who, according to Trump, would have made the “big mistake” of wanting to turn the UK into wind Saudi Arabia by creating wind farms to reduce emissions. At the end of the interview with Farage, the former White House number one did not hide that he is considering “very seriously” one of his reappointment to the presidency of the United States in 2024.

