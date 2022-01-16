a horror game in Feudal Japan, did the demo convince us?

Although they share the goal of arousing a good dose of fear in the user, horror games do not all follow the same rules. In the range of productions belonging to this category, for example, we find both a psychological type of horror, in which the player is usually not allowed in any way to face the threats that arise in front of him, and works more devoted to action, where creatures of all kinds can be slaughtered with the aid of weapons or other instruments of death.

Although with some small exceptions, to fall into the first type is Ikai, a rather peculiar product whose iconography is entirely based on the monstrous creatures that are part of Japanese folklore. While waiting for the game to arrive on PC and consoles next March, the development team has allowed us to try one demo version, updated compared to the Ikai demo on Steam, and containing some additional sequences.

Art attack

Ikai is set in Feudal Japan and puts us in the shoes of Naoko, a young priestess who takes care of the maintenance of a temple in the company of his uncle. The serene life of the girl is turned upside down when the relative goes to the adjacent village, a place where sightings of yokai and other demonic creatures that threaten the tranquility of the population. Soon the monstrous creatures show up at the gates of the temple and Naoko finds herself facing them with the only weapon at her disposal: the seals.

We anticipated at the beginning that in Ikai it is not possible to fight enemies directly, but the ultimate purpose of the experience is still to eliminate them. To succeed in this enterprise we will therefore have to arm ourselves with a brush and, through the movements of the mouse (or the analog stick of a controller), trace the symbols on the seals to counteract the curses or send the creatures back to their dimension.

The title, entirely in first person, is mainly composed of puzzles whose resolution leads to the creation of a seal and the consequent defeat of the demon, provided that you can trace the design on the sheet before the monster reaches you. Predictably, in some phases of the adventure the monsters roam the rooms of the temple and it is necessary to act with extreme caution to avoid attracting their attention, so as to be able to reach a useful post to trace the saving symbol. In other cases, however, we will not be able to do anything but to run away: in these moments, the game proves to be very rigorous and punitive, since it does not allow the slightest mistake: losing even a moment, on the other hand, results in death at the hands of our predator.

Although the idea behind Ikai is very interesting, the structure of the section seen in this short version has not been able to fully convince us. In addition to the stages in which we are hunted by the enemy, annoyingly ‘trial and error’, even the fundamental puzzles for the progression are sometimes plagued by a series of defects that denote the lack of attention paid by the developers towards some elements.

One of the main problems of the game is the total absence of an interface: if on the one hand this detail is deliberately designed to encourage involvement, on the other it makes it very difficult to understand what is happening and what our next goal is. The lack of a diary that can at least remind the player of previous events and the very few words spoken by the protagonist did not allow us to orient ourselves properly, and we do not dare to imagine what it could mean to resume the game after any days of inactivity. In short, even if it is a precise choice of game design, we believe that such an approach, in the long run, can become more angular and frustrating than fully stimulating. To confuse the user even more when solving the puzzles is the questionable possibility of interact with some specific elements of the scenario, although most of them are of no use.

Not to mention, moreover, that Ikai decides to have us examine – in a completely arbitrary way – only certain objects present in the environment, even if next to them there are other identical ones of the same type, which however are totally intangible. Imagine, for example, finding yourself in front of a set table and being able to observe the model of a single dish, or approaching a piece of furniture with numerous vases on it and being able to analyze only one.

In short, the title has a series of flaws that should be retouched to improve the experience and make it more fluid. It is really a pity that there are such problems, as thesuggestive setting and the structure of some puzzles, which often revolve around customs and objects typical of Japanese culture and in sporadic cases they even exploit a discreet management of the physics, they are quite interesting. A little more accuracy on a playful level would therefore allow the work to flow in a less woody and more anxious way.

A horror that does not scare

Even from a technical point of view, Ikai is a limp product, since it is discreet Artistic direction and the excellent creature design (of which it is possible to read very interesting insights in the collectibles section) are not supported by an adequate graphic sector. Game environments are overly static, rich in models of objects that are repeated over and over again and made without great attention to detail.

Not to have convinced us are also the animations, in particular those of the demons, whose movements far from perfect weaken the restlessness that the game would like to generate. Very good is the sound sector, which helps to immerse yourself in the atmosphere and boasts a discreet dubbing of the protagonist. Even if she only speaks a few words, pay attention to her: what she says is in fact essential to understand how to advance in this gloomy adventure.