“A horse on the set wanted to kill me”

The Hollywood Reporter organized the usual round table which was attended by many actors including Nicolas Cage who told a bizarre anecdote that took place on the set of his latest film Butcher’s Crossing where a horse tried to kill him. The story was born when Jonathan Majors, also present in the event and protagonist of the western The Harder They Fall he exchanged with the actor of Pig experiences regarding working with animals.

At least you had a nice horse – Cage told Majors. Mine on the set of Butcher’s Crossing, called Rain Man, wanted to kill me. He kept trying to throw me off my back and bang my head against the rooftops. Then I would go down and try to be nice to him, and he would butt me. It wasn’t fun. I’ve always had good experiences with animals. I’ve always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me.

I’m so glad I got through that movie alive. After the last shot I said to the director: “Gabe [Polsky], I will no longer ride a horse “. Then one of the Native Americans said, “Oh, Nic is about to dismount. Go on”. OK, okay, I thought. So I got on my horse and literally, again, he kept trying to unseat me. You nearly killed me on my last shot. I have post-traumatic stress disorder caused by Rain Man.

On the same occasion, Nicolas Cage also told of having begged his uncle Francis Ford Coppola to give it a part in The Godfather – Part III.

My uncle was doing The Godfather III and I said, “I really think I should be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it would be a good idea if you chose me. I think I could play this part ”- says Cage. He was going to cast Andy Garcia, and I said, “But I see myself more as James Caan’s son, and he plays Sonny’s son. He’s not playing Michael’s son. He is Sonny’s son. I just feel a little more James Caan ”. It just didn’t happen. That was a movie that they didn’t let me in and I really wanted to be in that movie.

What do you think?