A horse therapy on the overwhelmed island of Cuba

While the rest of Latin America adjusts its policy, in many cases with significant trauma, it would be convenient to watch Cuba carefully. Beneath stories and legends, the Antillean island is mutating with huge mess to an extreme economic pragmatism trapped by elementary needs that cannot be satisfied. The reason for the multiplied reappearance of the drama of the rafters.

It is not the only place in the region where realism and shortcomings displace dogmas and slogans, but the Cuban case is exceptional due to the very exceptional nature that has surrounded the country and the remnants that it still seeks to exhibit of its deceased symbolic value.

A central chapter of these changes has just been constituted with the recent decision of the nomenklatura Cuban government to lift the ban on the purchase of dollars. There is a limit to the amount to be purchased, but the value of the US currency will be the one who sets the marketof 120 pesos per unit, well above the 24 pesos established by the monetary authority.

Of course, this permit will trigger the parity due to the urgency of Cubans to acquire the North American currency, which is practically the only instrument they have to fill their food basket. But even so it is the privilege of a few.

This movement, which is similar to the dollarization launched by the Venezuelan dictatorship to escape its own crisis, is a central link in a chain that began to unite in January of last year when Havana unified its two currencies. Urgent of foreign exchange, she sought to make the island more interesting for international investors, mainly North Americans.

Failed hope in Biden

Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel, then in charge of the government and the Communist Party, assumed that the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House would reverse the freeze imposed by the Donald Trump government against the rapprochement policies carried out by Barack Obama, the Democratic boss of the current president.

It didn’t happen. Biden has followed many of the foreign policies of his nationalist predecessor, especially in this case to avoid the furious reaction of the Cuban diaspora in Florida, a central state in midterm elections next November.

The elders of that community, not so much his heirs, believe that the Democratic leader is a leftist fifth column as Trump boringly tells him all the time. But, additionally, they are convinced that the best way to deal with the Cuban dictatorship is closing all the ways of growth and betting on a rebellion.

Obama, more astute, although he could not lift the absurd blockade that has been in force for more than half a century against the island because it is an attribution of the Capitol, he understood that if he opened windows for trade and tourism by avoiding those regulations, the island would inevitably enter into an internal political debate.







The historic protests of July 2021 in Havana. AFP Photo

​There were signs to that effect. A middle protoclass had begun to emerge with micro and medium private companies from the unfreezing of the binational link that included commercial, air and naval openings, from and to the US.

It was a modest turn of the market under the title of “Adequacy” but that, with the exception of the youngest of the Castros, scared the old Cuban leadership that rejected the island’s imitation capitalist experiences of Asian communist models.

Hence, the cancellation of this entire process by Trump was celebrated both by the hawks of his party in Florida and by his Cuban colleagues from the gerontocracy.

Among them, the mythical Ramiro Valdez, a tough rival of Fidel’s brother, who had in the Venezuelan Hugo Chávez and his oil diplomacy a central ally to prevent “capitalist deformations” on the Antillean island. Valdez, who turned 90 on April 26, like many of the former bureaucratized Stalinist leadership, embraced the status quo essentially to protect their privileges.

The truth is that in addition to the frustration due to North American disinterest, the monetary unification turned into the first devaluation in the history of the Revolution, triggered a Extraordinary rise of up to three digits in the cost of livingwhich emptied the already meager wallets of Cubans.

This adjustment with strong orthodox roots promoted the huge marches of July 2021, unprecedented since the fall of the Soviet ally. With the people claiming in the streets of half the country against the economic crisis and demanding freedom and democracy with the slogan “homeland and life” as a tool to solve those needs.

The regime, as is known, reduced those protests to a US coup attempt. A clumsy argument to hide the reasons for popular irritation, adding a colossal punishment for many of the protesters at levels that were not seen in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador or in other borders where popular mobilizations multiplied for similar reasons.

But, aside from the repression, the internal river did not stop flowing, also for the regime. The dollarization of Cuba is a belated, painful and desperate acknowledgment of both the depth of the crisis as a symptom of the disorientation of the regime, which those marches had made evident.

An effect of that alley is the record so far this year of 5,006 rafters seeking to reach North American shores detected by the US authorities. Or the huge columns that try to do so by land coming up from Nicaragua.

The adjustment

“It was horse therapy for Cubans”Carmelo Mesa Lago, a prestigious Cuban economist based in the United States, had summed up the policies applied by the regime. He also observed that by dollarizing the economy, as in the case of Chavismo, Castroism exposed his own mistrust in the peso and in its reform program.

The last measure on the North American currency resolved last August followed another provision also announced that month that authorizes the operation of joint ventures with foreign capital in retail trade. Those shares will be completely private for the wholesale category. Another step against the centralization of the State and facilitating investments.







Historical image of Barack Obama’s visit to Cuba when he launched the thaw of the binational relationship. Reuters Photo

Actually a laundering of the black market against the lack of supply that the country is experiencing and that is inflaming the population.

Government officials, including the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Ana Teresita González, recognized that this strategy, a complete transgression for the dogmatic sanctity of island communism, seeks to improve offers in MLC stores, an acronym for Freely Convertible Currency. That is, only with dollars.

In the history of the Revolution, Cubans have had a supply or ration book that is given to each citizen from birth, a remnant of the Stalinist Soviet model. That notebook, which Raúl Castro sought to file long ago behind his ideas of stimulating efficiency, granted certain foods and cleaning products at a cost subsidized by the State.

But that device was drying under the intense heat of the crisis, exacerbated exponentially by the coronavirus epidemic that stopped the flow of tourists, the country’s main currency machine. So the activity of these MLC stores was amplified on the island, which are very precarious state businesses with which the regime seeks to snatch foreign exchange from citizens.

The whole mechanism has a significant inequality cost. Only those with generous relatives from across the sea, in the US, they have currency that is sent to them in remittances, a device that Biden has at least made more flexible by easing the blockade that the ineffable Trump had also imposed there.

Those shipments totaled about $2 billion annually in 2019, but collapsed in the following years. Those who cannot depend on this alternative fall into the hands of the widespread black market, associated, as we pointed out, with the regime.

But prices in this “free” sector are so disproportionately high that a hierarchical official such as a judge you must leave your salary for a month if you want to reward yourself with a last of cheese. Cuban nightmare.

