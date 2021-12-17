A hotline and a pact on nuclear weapons. Putin’s outstretched hand to the US and NATO

Russia has sent a substantial ‘peace treaty’ to the US and NATO, each of nine articles, in which it articulates its requests to ease tensions in Eastern Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry announces that the document was delivered to the parties on 15 December. Among the proposed measures, anticipated by various Russian media, there is the creation of a “hotline” between Moscow and NATO, the promise by the US not to “expand” NATO further and “not to accept” countries within it. which were part of the Soviet Union.

The first response is from White House spokesman Jen Psaki: “There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners”.

In particular, article 7 of the treaty proposed by Russia to the US provides that “the parties avoid the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the national territory” and bring home “the weapons already deployed outside the borders at the time of entry in force of the treaty “. The parties “will eliminate all existing infrastructures for the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the national territory”. The parties also “will not train military or civilian personnel from countries that do not possess nuclear weapons in the use of such weapons”.

In Articles 6 and 7, all member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization undertake to refrain from any further enlargement of NATO, including the accession of Ukraine and other states. The parties which are member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia ”.

The situation in Europe has changed dramatically, so Moscow does not think its proposals for legal security guarantees are unacceptable to the United States and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. “I believe that the situation that has recently emerged in Europe and Eurasia is so drastically different from that of the past that none of the old models or standards are applicable at this time.” Russia, Ryabkov continued, urges colleagues to “forget the past, review everything with a fresh look and start writing reports from scratch” and considers the draft agreement presented to the United States “not so much as a starting point , but as a platform, a base or a foundation for future agreements “. The proposals are not an ultimatum to the West, however, the seriousness of Russia’s warnings should not be underestimated, added Sergei Ryabkov. “We do not use ultimatums on anyone and maintain a highly responsible attitude towards our own safety and that of others. It is not about giving ultimatums, there is none. But the seriousness of our warning must not be underestimated ”.