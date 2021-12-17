A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference.

New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high levels of hydrogen at a site called Candor Chaos – a site located right in the heart of this great system of valleys.

ESAGetty Images

“We found that a central part of the Valles Marineris was filled with water, much more water than we expected,” Alexey Malakhov said in an ESA statement. “This is very similar to the permafrost regions of the Earth, where water ice persists permanently under dry soil due to constant low temperatures.”

However, the instrument with which they are collecting this data may have perceived water in different forms, for example that which is retained in small part by minerals.

‘This discovery is an amazing first step, but we need more observations to know for sure what form of water we are dealing with,’ said Håkan Svedhem, former ESA project scientist. “Regardless of the outcome, the discovery demonstrates the unrivaled capabilities of TGO’s tools in allowing us to ‘see’ beneath the surface of Mars and shows us a large, not too deep and easily exploitable reservoir of water in this region.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io