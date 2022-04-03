A hundred easyJet flights were canceled by covid

Britain’s biggest low-cost airline has canceled a hundred flights, mostly due to high levels of Covid-19 infection among staff.

Around 15,000 passengers booked on holiday departures to and from many of easyJet’s major airports have searched for alternative flights.

In the first wave of flights from its biggest base, Gatwick, easyJet grounded six departures before 6am on Saturday: to Spain’s three Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza), plus Brindisi, Split and Alicante.

From Manchester, there were short notice cancellations to Copenhagen, Corfu and Mykonos.

In Luton, where easyJet is based, flights to Milan, Paris and Palermo have been abolished.

A passenger at Liverpool John Lennon Airport tweeted: “There are no direct flights to Alicante today from Liverpool and the only direct flight from Manchester does not have enough seats left.”

asked to The Independent: “Can we book with another airline for tomorrow and request a refund?”.

Although easyJet has been offering seats on its own flights, the Civil Aviation Authority insists that passengers must be able to get to their destination as quickly as possible, and an airline that cancels a flight is forced to buy tickets from rival companies.

In addition, easyJet must pay cash compensation of ₤220 or ₤350 (US$288 to US$459) per person (depending on whether the trip is less than or more than 1,500 km [932 millas]) for flights canceled as a result of a lack of staff.

The obligation applies except for the small number of cancellations for which the weather was responsible.

An easyJet spokesperson stated: “With the current levels of sickness we have also decided to do some cancellations in advance which have focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies so that customers have more options to rebook their travel, often In the same day”.

“Unfortunately, some additional cancellations were necessary today. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to customers on the affected flights.”

“We have contacted customers and informed them of their options, including rebooking on an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

While most airlines are operating below pre-pandemic levels, easyJet has planned its biggest schedule since Gatwick.

The airline preemptively canceled several flights on Sunday, including departures from Sussex airport to Menorca, Nice and Preveza in western Greece.

British Airways also canceled more than 100 flights on Saturday from its main base, Heathrow.