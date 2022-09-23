A hundred specialists address the challenges of internal medicine at the XXV Congress of the Valencian Community

VALENCIA (EP). The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine has inaugurated this Friday its XXV Congress of the Valencian Community, which will be held until tomorrow Saturday at the ADDA in Alicante and which brings together more than a hundred specialists and scientists from all over the country.

At the opening ceremony, it was made clear that public administrations and scientific societies “must work together to find the tools that provide solutions to the challenges of the future in internal medicine”, underlines a statement from the Alicante City Council.

The event, which recovers face-to-face after two years without being convened due to the covid pandemic, is aimed at addressing the most relevant issues for two days with talks, conferences not only local, but national, in addition to practical workshops to learn up close.

Likewise, it has been valued that the congress should serve as a platform for the dissemination of new treatments for the most prevalent diseases, as well as their management from a more global point of view.

The purpose of this congress is to update and update scientific research and advances in diseases that have a great impact on the population in order to achieve, together, to build an increasingly better National Health System for both professionals as patients.

Councilor for Security, Jose Ramon Gonzalezattended the inauguration and pointed out that “the work of internists is fundamental because they deal daily with very complex patients whose diagnoses are very difficult, and they are required to be highly prepared and trained to offer a rapid diagnosis and best possible treatment.

In the same way, he has highlighted the work of the sector in the “worst moments” of the pandemic, given that “they were able to lead large multidisciplinary teams, save many lives and faced a totally unknown disease that has killed more of 6.4 million people in the world”.