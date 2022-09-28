A hundred university students participate in the seminar

the seminary’Personalized Precision Medicine, from theory to practice‘, organized by the Roche Institute Foundation, in collaboration with the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) in Barcelona, ​​was inaugurated with the participation of a hundred university students from different Degrees related to Health Sciences (Medicine, Pharmacy, Biology, Biomedical Sciences, etc.).

The opening ceremony of this appointment was attended by the director of the Department of Medicine of the aforementioned academic center, Dr. Albert Selva; the coordinators of the course, the head of the Medical Oncology Section of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, ​​head of the Genitourinary Tumors, Central Nervous System and Sarcoma Program Group of the VHIO, Dr. Joan Carles; and Dr. Isabel Ruiz Camps, who is an assistant physician at the Infectious Diseases Service of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and associate professor of Medicine at the UAB; and the vice president of the Roche Institute Foundation, Federico Plaza.

In this Foundation, “we work to anticipate and transfer knowledge in Personalized Precision Medicine and, thus, collaborate so that Spain is at the forefront of innovation in health. In this sense, training university students is a key pillar; and reinforce the contents in genetics and other omic sciences in the Study Plans of the Degrees related to Health Sciences will be a fundamental piece for the incorporation of Personalized Precision Medicine in our country”, pointed out, for her part, the managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation, Consuelo Martín de Dios.

Molecular biology

During the three days of this seminar, students will be able to take the journey from Molecular Biology to Personalized Precision Medicine; they will know first-hand the clinical application in various pathologies, such as autoimmune, neurodegenerative and cancer; as well as the role of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics; advanced therapies such as gene and cell therapy; and the applications of Artificial Intelligence in Personalized Precision Medicine.

Thus, this seminar will close with a master class by the head of the Head and Neck and Thoracic Cancer Unit of the Oncology Service of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Dr. Enriqueta Felip, on Personalized Precision Medicine in lung cancer.