A hurricane could affect Cuba and Florida next week

State of emergency in Florida before the arrival of a possible hurricane 0:45

(CNN) — Tropical depression nine has formed in the central Caribbean Sea, according to the update at 5 am this Friday from the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English).



Tropical Depression Nine is located about 615 miles (989 km) southeast of Jamaica with winds of 35 m/h (56 km/h).

The storm is heading northeast at 13 mph (20 km/h) and will continue to strengthen into a tropical storm in the Caribbean Sea through Friday before eventually strengthening into a hurricane west of Jamaica late in the weekend. of week.

Heavy rains expected in the Caribbean

According to the report of the National Hurricane Center, it is likely that there will be heavy rains and winds in parts of Venezuela, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao and the northeast of Colombia during this Friday the 23rd.

5am ​​AST 23 September–Tropical Depression Nine (#TD9) has formed in the central Caribbean this morning. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) will be investigating it later this morning to determine its latest structure & intensity. Latest: https://t.co/sH2UrRpy71 pic.twitter.com/ErcYivwGMv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2022

Cuba and Florida could feel hurricane winds

Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, as well as Cuba and Florida will eventually see impacts early next week.

According to the NHC forecast, hurricane-force winds could begin early Monday morning off the coast of Jamaica and would pass over Cuba by 2:00 am ET on Tuesday. They estimate that it will arrive as a hurricane around 2:00 am ET on Wednesday, September 28.

So far Depression Nine is advancing off the north coast of Latin America and is expected to reach tropical storm force winds beginning at 2 am ET on Saturday.

There are no alerts issued yet.