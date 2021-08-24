“A hurricane overwhelmed us”

Great fear for Fabio Rovazzi and his girlfriend Karen Casiraghi , victims of an inconvenience of nature. The two engaged couples who are on vacation in Mexico were surprised by the arrival of the hurricane class 1, Grace, who after hitting Haiti reached the area where the couple’s hotel is located. Fortunately there weren’t aftermath for Rovazzi and Karen, who after recovering from the great fright they decided to tell what happened on social media.

Rovazzi’s story

Through some stories on his Instagram profile, Fabio Rovazzi he recounted the misadventure in detail: “Sorry if we disappeared in the last few days, but yesterday morning we met our friend Grace, a class 1 hurricane. It was an incredible experience, first it was a tropical storm that hit Haiti after the earthquake doing so much damage, then he came here like a hurricane. When the hurricane came we were in the room, it was 6.50 am. The guys at the hotel have been working all day to put everything back together because half the hotel has flown away. Architecturally everything is done for resist, but I swear it was quite an incredible experience. After having risked being shot in area 51, the Mexican hurricane could not be missing “. The singer also posted some video which show the condition of the hotel after the passage of the hurricane.