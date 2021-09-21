A Hurricane Suddenly – Exclusive clip with Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton

written by Paola Pirotti





April 16, 2018



Beautiful women competing for beautiful men.

We have already seen it and we are ready to see it again in the comedy A Hurricane Suddenly (The Layover, in original) with the splendid Alexandra Daddario And Kate Upton.

The two actresses play Kate and Meg, respectively a high school teacher and a bankrupt business woman who suddenly find themselves at a critical point in their lives. The two decide to take a vacation to Fort Lauderdale to escape their problems. On the plane they meet Ryan, a handsome stranger who is on his way to a wedding. When their flight is forced to land in St. Louis due to a hurricane, Kate and Meg suddenly find themselves doing extreme things to win Ryan’s heart.

Loading... Advertisements

Today GingerGeneration.it shows you a preview clip:

In this clip, Kate Upton’s character – Meg – flaunts her charm. Kate, on the other hand, seems more rigid and hysterical. However, always “first class women”. Very different, but still best friends. Will desire for the same man manage to divide them – or will friendship continue to triumph?

Alongside Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton we will find Matt Barr (One Tree Hill, Sleepy Hollow), as Ryan and the legendary comedian Molly Shannon (Never Been Kissed, A feat from God). The film is directed by the famous actor (and director) William H. Macy (Fargo, Shameless).

Un Uragano All’Improvviso will be available in all digital stores from April 16th.

What do you think of this first look at A Hurricane Suddenly?