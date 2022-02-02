A Hyundai Tucson “Beast” battleship star of the Uncharted movie

Hyundai Tucson in special and armored version will be one of the stars in the film Uncharted, the next film from Sony Pictures. The concept “Beast“Made to measure.

In addition to the Tucson “Beast”, well-known series models such as the New Hyundai Tucson, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, will make an appearance in the film, which is scheduled to premiere on February 11 in the UK and February 18 in the UK. United States and other countries.

Read now: Hyundai Tucson, the test of QN Motors

In Italy, the film, distributed by Warner Bros Entertainment Italia, will be exclusively in cinemas from February 17th.

The action-adventure film from Sony Pictures is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, Uncharted, by Naughty Dog. In the film, street thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a chest lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What for the duo begins as a robbery becomes a mad rush to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), according to whom he and his family are the legitimate heirs. If Nate and Sully can crack the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they can find a five billion dollar treasure and possibly even Nate’s long-missing brother, but only if they learn to work together.

The design of the “beast”

The Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California, and Sony Pictures collaborated on the design of the Tucson “Beast” concept, which features rugged exteriors with reinforced bumpers, tires and other “outdoor-ready” features that enhance the raid of hunting. treasure.

Last modification: February 2, 2022