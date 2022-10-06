A J. Cole + Rihanna Collab Could Be On The Horizon

A post on Twitter hints at a possible collaboration between J.Cole and Rihanna and fans are beyond thrilled.

The dream city leader is having a productive year so far.

After dropping a verse for NBA 2K23 and a recent feature with Sminoa possible collaboration could be on the horizon with superstar singer Rihanna.

A 10-second snippet of J.Cole’s “’90 Proof” featuring Smino recently surfaced on Twitter, where he raps about his collab with Rihanna on a song.

In addition, the interpreter of “Work” has just agreed to perform at the Super Bowl LVII in February, and her fans were eagerly waiting for her to release new music.

J.Cole and Rihanna have rarely worked together in the past but are good friends in the industry.

Along with J. Cole, many fans have been excited about hints of Rihanna dropping new music for several years now.

Artists such as Kanye West and luck the rapperwho says Rihanna Anti is “underrated”, are also big fans and expect Riri to release an album in the near future.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016 and her fans are hungry for a new album, which she’s keeping teasing.

In a short statement reported by AP Entertainment, she said, “I just want to have fun with the music.”

Rihanna is a successful businesswoman outside of music with her Savage and Fenty collections.