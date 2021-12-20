a Jean that looks like a doll in this Yukineko cosplay

By now cosplay is everywhere: this phenomenon, actually born several decades ago but cleared only with the consolidation of comic fairs in the West and with the advent of the internet, which has brought fresh air and more professional models, touches both anime and manga than video games. Genshin Impact is also very present in cosplay.

The game by the Chinese studio MiHoYo, which has made a name for itself during its first year of life, has created various characters to exploit, some of which have broken into the hearts of fans, especially the girls who seem to have almost created a fight. between waifu. In Genshin Impact there are many of female figures who manage to carve out a role in gamers’ parties, such as Favonius’s knight Jean Gunnhildr.

The five-star rarity swordswoman and anemo element looks like a blonde girl in a white and blue uniform with a cape behind her shoulders. Cosplayer Yukineko1018 decides to present herself as the character in this one perfectly crafted Jean cosplay from Genshin Impact in all its details, also adding a special touch thanks to the background.

Even the sister Barbara in some cosplay has convinced the fans of the video game, while now in Genshin Impact there are the Junk Chests coming according to a leak.