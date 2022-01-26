a jewel with a cost of eight zeroes

Tom Hanks is among the stars who were able to enjoy the luxury of Rising Sun, a megayacht with an astronomical price: what comfort

There is also Tom Hanks among the stars who spent a holiday aboard Rising Sunmega yacht currently owned by David Geffenrecord and film producer.

The actor has been immortalized several times aboard this true marvel of the sea: the Rising Sun is known for being the yacht of the stars, considering that over the years it has been able to host celebrities such as the two-time Oscar winner, but also Paul McCartney And Mariah Carey. If you are wondering why everyone chooses this wonderful yacht, you have obviously never seen it. 138.37 meters long, 19 meters wide, on board she has everything you could ever want.

Built in 2004 in the shipyards Lurssen, has the interiors signed by Seccombe Design, while the exterior design was done by the British Bannenberg & Rowell. Originally owned by American entrepreneur Larry Ellisson who bought it for two hundred million dollars, it was then sold to David Geffen, one of the founders of DreamWorks SKG.

Tom Hanks aboard Rising Sun: two hundred million yachts

The Rising Sun hosted Tom Hanks in recent years and the well-known actor has been able to sail the sea at a speed of 30 knots, with the four diesel engines that propel the boat. A yacht to turn the brim thinking about what it has on board. In each bathroom there is a whirlpool tub and the 18 guests who can be accommodated in the 9 cabins present also benefit from a Jacuzzi tub.

Relaxation is also guaranteed by a sauna and a spa, while those who want to keep fit can work out in the gym on board. Still sport with a basketball court that can also be transformed into a helicopter landing pad.

But obviously in a yacht that often hosts movie stars, you can’t miss dedicated to the big screen. Rising Sun also offers this with a private cinema which has a giant plasma screen.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s choice, what a Yacht

Like his colleague, another Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio has shown his appreciation for a luxury boat. In particular, the protagonist of Titanic has used the Yacht on more than one occasion, for his holidays Impromptua jewel with super options on board (there is also an open-air cinema) and an exorbitant rental cost that seems to be around 250 thousand euros per week.