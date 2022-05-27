A Johnny Depp witness stopped Amber Heard’s lawyer with a surprising comment

Morgan Tremeine, a witness for the defense of Johnny Deppembarrassed Amber Heard’s lawyer while questioning her. The site’s former journalist TMZ lent himself to give a statement in the litigation, where he spoke about an alleged request to incriminate the actor for domestic violence. As he revealed, the alleged agreement consisted of some photographs that the Aquaman actress had requested when leaving the court where he made the complaint.

First, the journalist was interrogated by the defense of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, who consulted him about the role he had in an alleged request that the actress made to that North American media so that they photographed her with the blows. His testimony was part of a move by the actor’s defense to find out if it had been the same artist who was in charge of filtering the restriction order against her that spread that site.

During his testimony, the journalist explained that “in 2016 he had sent paparazzi to take pictures of Amber’s alleged bruises, at the request of the same actress” to blame her ex-husband. As she explained, she did it to have evidence to incriminate her husband. “The objective was to capture her leaving the courthouse. She was going to have to stop and turn towards the camera to show the bruise on the right side of her face.… the alleged bruise”, he maintained that it had been the operation they had thought of.

On the other hand, he added that On August 12, 2016, I had received a video via Dropbox through a link in a suggestion email address., where the actor was seen under the influence of alcohol while hitting the cabinets of his house. The journalist asserted that the film material had been leaked with the intention of being published on the portal. As he pointed out, “in the original film Amber was seen apparently laughing during the scenes.”

come the turn of Elaine Bredehoft, attorney for Amber Heard, she tried to challenge the journalist, but was met with a big surprise. Everything happened when the lawyer in the middle of her speech slipped an alleged interest on the part of the former employee of TMZ.

“You knew this trial was going to be televised, right?” he began to question him. “So this case will give you your 15 minutes of fame, won’t it?” launched, no filter. The witness, meanwhile, forced a smile as a gesture of disgust, but immediately retracted the bet.

“I’m not looking for 15 minutes of fame, although I invite you to speculate about itbecause I could also tell you the same for taking the case of Amber Heard”, he defended himself amid the alarmed voices of the room.

The lawyer hinted that she had testified for 15 minutes of fame

The exchange did not end there, since the lawyer tried to defend herself. “You’re being a bit hostile, don’t you think? Bredehoft said. “Just a little, because I think it’s purely logical,” Tremaine attempted to shut down the exchange.

According to the reports, before giving testimony, the news site tried to prevent the former employee from testifying in the trial under the argument of the secrecy of journalistic information sources, but the motion was denied and Tremaine had to be questioned by both parties. .

