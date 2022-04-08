“a joint album with SDM? Now is the time…”

Green Montana gave us the piece Waldorf Astoria at the end of last January, to prepare us for his next opus which he formalized : Nostalgia+ will come out next April 15. For the biggest loves of his fans, Green has planned 18 titles including 2 featurings of choice: the Coco Jojo Guy2Bezbar and his friend from the 92i SDM.

guest of Mouv’Rap Club this Thursday, April 07 around the table with Pascal Cefran, Ismaël, Laure and DJ Serom, the Belgian returned to his album, his creation, his universe, the producers with whom he worked and of course his two collaborations on Nostalgia+.

To view this dailymotion content, you must accept cookies Audience measurement. These cookies make it possible to obtain audience statistics on our offers in order to optimize its ergonomics, navigation and content. I authorize Manage my choices

Green Montana x SDM, the joint album soon?

Indeed, during the interview, Green Montana opened up about his artist relationship with SDM. As for their piece Neymar Jr on Nostalgia+, Greentana explained their work on it to us: *”I told him I have a sound there, it’s a sound where you have to put down and he said direct and he liked the melody. It’s a rhythmic drill, quite bright and I saw it as a return match. We did it in one shot, we understand each other well, it’s easy to be in the studio with him, he has a lot of inspiration, he goes straight. We have good chemistry.”*

And when we tell him that we want a joint album between the two, the rapper does not say no:

“Ah it’s time… Yeah it could be hot!”

In any case, we can’t wait to hear this return match between the two artists and even more to see a joint album arrive!