A Journal for Jordan, Denzel Washington’s war film starring Michael B. Jordan

A Journal for Jordan is the new drama film coming out. The plot follows the first sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan): before being killed in action in Baghdad, he writes a diary for his son with the aim of telling him how to live a dignified life despite growing up without a father.

In the film in addition to Michael B. Jordan, which we will see in the next Creed III, there are also Chanté Adams (Voyagers) and Robert Wisdom, who worked on the tv series Watchmen. Direction is by Denzel Washington, who earned a Golden Globes nomination for his performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth. Washington previously directed the drama Barriere. A Journal for Jordan is taken from a newspaper article, “From Father to Son, Last Words to Live” by Dana Canedy and published in The New York Times: the script is written by Oscar nominee Virgil Williams. Dana Canedyshe wrote a memoir on the affair, which deals with her boyfriend Charles Monroe King. Production on the film began in December 2020, and the film will be released on December 25, 2021, distributed by Sony Pictures. The music is by Marcelo Zarvos.