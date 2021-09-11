A journal for Jordan: release date of Denzel Washington’s film announced

The Oscar-winning actor for Glory – Men of glory And Training Day back to directing for A journal for Jordan.

A journal for Jordan has a date

Denzel Washington will return to the screens as a director with the film A Journal for Jordan as mentioned. And it was Sony to announce the release date: the December 10 the project will debut on screens in New York and Los Angeles, and will then be released in other states on December 22nd.

The feature film will face tough competition, given that there will also be among the titles that will be shown in cinemas The Matrix 4 (here for the title and here for the new entry in the cast), Sing 2, Cyrano And The King’s Man.

The plot of A journal for Jordan

The film A Journal for Jordan is based on the biographical book written by Dana Canedy and published in 2008. Denzel Washington he was in charge of directing the feature film written by Virgil Williams, which has already earned an Oscar nomination in the past.

At the center of the plot will be the sergeant Charles Monroe King, character entrusted to Michael B. Jordan, who writes a diary while on a mission in Baghdad, sharing advice and memories with his son, hoping to explain how to live a happy life despite his father’s absence. The soldier, as he sadly predicted, was killed during his time in Iraq.

Production

In the production team, in addition to Denzel Washington, there are Jordan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch And Aaron L. Gilbert.