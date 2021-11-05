‘A Journal for Jordan’ the trailer for Denzel Washington’s fourth film as director

Finally released the final trailer of A Journal for Jordan.

A Journal for Jordan: Michael B. Jordan in the trailer

Denzel Washington back behind the camera for the fourth time. In the trailer for the drama we see the protagonist in action Michael B. Jordan.

What the film is about, based on the book of the same name

A Journal for Jordan, based on the book of the same name written by Dana Canedy, tells the true story of the sergeant Charles Monroe King who kept a diary full of life lessons thinking about her son Jordan, born a few months ago, while he was on a mission abroad. In 2006, when the baby was only seven months old, the companion of the journalist Dana Canedy however, he died in Iraq due to an explosion.

The volume published in 2008 is a letter in which the mother tells her son who the father was and contains the advice of the man addressed to the son he did not see grow, as well as retracing the love story between the Pulitzer Prize winner and the military.

Direction and cast of the film

Before the trailer for A Journal for Jordan here are the names behind the film. Virgil Williams directed the big screen adaptation of this dramatic story.

In the cast, alongside Michael B. Jordan (Creed – Born to fight, Creed II, Black Panther), also Chanté Adams, Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie And Jalon Christian.

The trailer for A Journal for Jordan

The film is distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment.