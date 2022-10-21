A journalist breaks down in tears in the middle of an interview with Messi / International / Argentina / SOFOOT.com

The emotion really, or the face of the decoration?

Present in Paris at the home of Lionel Messi to discuss the next World Cup, the Argentine journalist from the DIRECTV channel Pablo Giralt, a great admirer of the Pulgawas overwhelmed by his emotions in the middle of an interview. “The only thing I wish for you is to be very happy, that everything goes well for you, you deserve it. I have a deep admiration for you…” , slipped Pablo Giralt to Lionel Messi before letting a few tears flow for several seconds. Faced with a tender Messi and wanting to merge with his Goat Size sofa, the journalist ended up recovering and continued, his eyes still red: “I dreamed all my life of doing this, but I never imagined having the chance to support your career. » Lionel Messi, as humble with words as he is gentle with leather, kindly replied: “It touches me to have this effect on people. I know that there are many people in Argentina and in the world who accompany me, admire me. I am grateful for the affection I receive. »



? Esto es lo más emocionante que vas a ver hoy:El líder @giraltpablo y sus sentiments más profundos. Una charla humana y sencilla. MESSI: “Be a gradecido” Lo disfrutamos y lo compartimos en DIRECTV Sports y @DIRECTVGO. pic.twitter.com/nXMR2giDBH — DSports (@DIRECTVSports) October 21, 2022

The interview then continued between the two men, and if Messi preferred to warn his country and his teammates by urging them not to see themselves too handsome (to the good memories of France in 2002), he also recognized that Argentina had been in a euphoric state for some time and their victory in the Copa América and then in the Finalissima. “We are going to fight. We are not afraid of anyone, we are ready to play anyone. warned the Pulga.

Not even Giroud?

