a journalist protected her microphone with a condom

A television journalist in South Florida, United States, caused a stir on social networks when this Wednesday she broadcast live the arrival of Hurricane Ian on the west coast of the state, since he covered his microphone with a condomto “protect the equipment,” he said.

Kyla Galer, reporter and presenter of NBC2, the local channel of this chain in Fort Myers, where Ian made landfall this Wednesday, broadcast live from outside and with a condom covering her microphone, for which several viewers began to send her messages on networks social.

Galer was reporting from a parking lot, when viewers reportedly “got distracted” by the clear rubber cover on his microphone and immediately began filling it with messages.

“NBC 2 practicing safe mic reporting during Hurricane Ian,” one viewer tweeted.

On her Instagram and Facebook profiles, the journalist replied: “A lot of people ask what’s in my microphone. It’s what you think it is, it’s a condom. It helps protect the equipment. You can’t get these mics wet. It’s very windy and there’s a lot of rain, so we have to do what we have to do and that is put a condom on the microphone.”

His colleague Jeff Butera of ABC7, who was also covering the arrival of the hurricane, joined in on Twitter saying: “We Practice Safe Hurricane Reporting. Yes, it is a condom. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My colleague at Waterman Broadcasting @kylagaler has been answering a lot of questions haha. Moment of lightness in this nasty storm.”

Galer covered the preparations for Ian’s arrival in Florida from Fort Myers, Sarasota and Cape Coral, the area where Ian made landfall on Wednesday after leaving the western region of Cuba devastated.

“This is really serious. If you are under a mandatory evacuation listen to it and do it now!!! Don’t wait! We are in continuous coverage to make sure that Southwest Florida is safe,” Galer warned Tuesday before the arrival of the hurricane.

The powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall this Wednesday on the west coast of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 240 km / h, and “catastrophic” flooding and storm surges are still expected in parts of this coastal strip facing the Gulf of Mexico.







So far no victims have been reported in the impact zone, but in the Florida Keys, in the south of the state, they are looking for about twenty Cuban “rafters” who were aboard a boat that capsized in the middle of the strong waves caused for the hurricane.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English), the eye of the hurricane made landfall around 3:05 p.m. local time (7:05 p.m. GMT) near Cayo Costa, a barrier island off the southern town of Fort Myers, more than 100 kilometers south of Tampa, where they are still under flood alert in coastal towns due to storm surge.

